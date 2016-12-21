MUW's new book robot first in Mississ...

MUW's new book robot first in Mississippi

2 hrs ago

The Automatic Storage and Retrieval System is at the university's John C. Fant Memorial Library where it will store roughly 150,000 books, any of which it can retrieve for readers on-demand. It's one of only a handful of "book robots" at universities in the country.

Read more at Newms360.com.

