Mississippi lawmakers head to Jackson next week for the 2017 legislative session, and Pine Belt lawmakers are outlining expectations for spending. Lamar County Rep. Brad Touchstone said he expects a lot of discussion about public education funding and making sure more dollars are spent in the classroom.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Wed
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
