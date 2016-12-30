Mississippi Officials Worry About Future Opioid-Related Problems
Mississippi officials are worried that the state could end up with an opioid problem like other states that have battled with drug addiction. The Daily Journal reported that Gov. Phil Bryant issued an executive order creating an Opioid and Heroin Study Task Force.
