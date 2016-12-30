Mississippi Officials Worry About Fut...

Mississippi Officials Worry About Future Opioid-Related Problems

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Insurance Journal West

Mississippi officials are worried that the state could end up with an opioid problem like other states that have battled with drug addiction. The Daily Journal reported that Gov. Phil Bryant issued an executive order creating an Opioid and Heroin Study Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Sat Reverse 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Dec 28 Starkville Citizens 18
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC