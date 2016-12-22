Mississippi admits killing transgender lover

Facing federal hate crime charges for violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, Joshua Brandon Vallum, 29, of Lucedale, Mississippi, pleaded guilty yesterday to assaulting and murdering a victim simply because she was a transgender woman. Vallum previously pleaded guilty to murdering Williamson in George County, Mississippi, Circuit Court, where he was sentenced to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.