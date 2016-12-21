Leaders plan to follow rainy day fund...

Leaders plan to follow rainy day fund law in upcoming session

Setting aside the 2 percent - about $115 million - is the primary reason that both Bryant and the 14-member Legislative Budget Committee, headed by Gunn and Reeves, are proposing spending less for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, that is currently being expended to fund state government. The additional $115.5 million could make a big difference for numerous state agencies that are dealing with cuts from this year and from the past year and are facing the likelihood or more cuts imposed by legislators during the upcoming 2017 session.

