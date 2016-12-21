Judge rejects attempt to withdraw plea in prison bribery case
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by former Mississippi lawmaker Cecil McCrory to withdraw his guilty plea in a prison contracting bribery case. U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate ruled Wednesday that McCrory's request to undo his February 2015 plea didn't meet the legal standard, rejecting claims that the Brandon man hadn't been properly assisted by his first lawyer and had felt pressured by prosecutors to plead quickly.
