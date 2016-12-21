Judge OKs new agreements in Miss. foster care case

The state of Mississippi and child advocates have reached another set of agreements in a 12-year-old lawsuit over shortfalls in the state's child welfare system. The two agreements approved Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Tom Lee are at least the fifth and sixth negotiated between the state and those who sued in 2004, alleging Mississippi's child welfare system was so bad that it was a federal civil rights violation .

