Judge OKs new agreements in Miss. foster care case
The state of Mississippi and child advocates have reached another set of agreements in a 12-year-old lawsuit over shortfalls in the state's child welfare system. The two agreements approved Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Tom Lee are at least the fifth and sixth negotiated between the state and those who sued in 2004, alleging Mississippi's child welfare system was so bad that it was a federal civil rights violation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC