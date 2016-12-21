Feared electoral harassment fails to ...

Feared electoral harassment fails to materialize

Monday Dec 19

Trump overwhelmingly carried Mississippi with 700,714 votes to 485,131 for Democrat Hillary Clinton, 14,435 for Libertarian Gary Johnson, 3,987 for Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party, 3,731 for Jill Stein of the Green Party, 644 for "Rocky" Roque De La Fuente of the American Delta Party and 715 for Jim Hedges of the Prohibition Party. Some activists had urged the "Hamilton Electors" to vote against Trump and send the final decision on who would be president to the U.S. House.

