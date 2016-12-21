Expect more police on the road this weekend
By William Moore Daily Journal TUPELO - Anyone choosing to drink and drive this weekend, be forewarned - the cops will be looking for you. Local and state law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and safety checkpoints not only New Year's Eve but also Sunday.
