Expect more police on the road this w...

Expect more police on the road this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

By William Moore Daily Journal TUPELO - Anyone choosing to drink and drive this weekend, be forewarned - the cops will be looking for you. Local and state law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and safety checkpoints not only New Year's Eve but also Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll 2 hr Reverse 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Dec 28 Starkville Citizens 18
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC