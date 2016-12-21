Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Colon cancer car tags ready to roll.
BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Graphic artist Leslie Geoghegan, Dr. Sam Pace and barber Aaron Washington all had a hand in bringing new colorectal cancer awareness tags from concept to reality. The tags, which will support the 70X2020 Initiative, have exceeded the number of preorders required for production and should be out on the road this spring.
#1 2 hrs ago
Why give the state more money when they fail to spend what they have efficiently?
Cancer no matter what kind requires new thinking outside the marketing box.
