Charlie Mitchell: Supreme Court oath-taking won't be quite as spectacular
Before there's wall-to-wall worldwide coverage of this guy Donald Trump taking his oath to head one branch of American government, there will be a much quieter ceremony here in Mississippi. Four of Mississippi's nine state Supreme Court justices will take oaths -- one a newcomer and the others re-elected to new terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|22 hr
|Not for Profit
|16
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC