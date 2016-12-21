Arrest of black man in black church fire stirs debates

This is a Mississippi Department of Public Safety provided undated state driver's license photograph of Andrew McClinton, of Leland, Miss., who was arrested by the Greenville Police Department, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Greenville , Miss., in connection with the Nov. 1, 2016 fire at Greenville's Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. McClinton, 45, has been charged with one count of first degree arson of a place of worship and is being held in the Washington County Detention Center, pending an initial appearance before the municipal court.

