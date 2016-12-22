Across the nation
The arrest of a black man on a charge of burning a black Mississippi church that was spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump" has sparked bickering online and consternation in the community surrounding the church. Andrew McClinton, 45, made an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville, a day after he was arrested and charged with a felony: first-degree arson of a place of worship.
