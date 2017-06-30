Zel M. Fischer to Become Missouri's Next Chief Justice
June 30, 2017 By order of the Court, Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Zel M. Fischer will become Missouri's next chief justice July 1. His term as chief justice will run through June 30, 2019. He succeeds Judge Patricia Breckenridge, who remains on the Court.
