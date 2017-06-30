University of Missouri takes $22M hit as Greitens acts on state budget

Gov. Eric Greitens cut $11 million appropriated by lawmakers out of the University of Missouri System's core budget and withheld more than $11 million dedicated to system initiatives Friday as he finalized action on the $27 billion state budget for the year beginning Saturday. The cut was part of $251 million in spending restrictions - $36 million from higher education - that were needed to balance spending with expected state revenues.

