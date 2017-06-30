University of Missouri takes $22M hit...

University of Missouri takes $22M hit as Greitens acts on state budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University Business

Gov. Eric Greitens cut $11 million appropriated by lawmakers out of the University of Missouri System's core budget and withheld more than $11 million dedicated to system initiatives Friday as he finalized action on the $27 billion state budget for the year beginning Saturday. The cut was part of $251 million in spending restrictions - $36 million from higher education - that were needed to balance spending with expected state revenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sevier Heights TV and Lottery Thu AndAllofUs 1
News Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16) Jun 25 binaries 41
Steven smith Jun 22 Nudes 4
Girl Jun 22 URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,943 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC