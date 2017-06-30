The two pillars of Missouri barbecue

As we hone in on the 50 iconic dishes of the United States leading up to our Flavored Nation event in October, one of the toughest choices involves the state hosting the event, Missouri. St. Louis specialties toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake are both very strong candidates for the state's iconic dish, but Missouri barbecue, though a little tough to define, is also coming up big in our conversations and deliberations.

Chicago, IL

