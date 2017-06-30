St. Louis minimum wage will drop from...

St. Louis minimum wage will drop from $10 to $7.70

A new Missouri law will go into effect August 28 that will override the city's minimum wage and lower the hourly rate from $10 to $7.70, which is the state's standard. In 2015, St. Louis passed an ordinance that raised the minimum wage to $10 in May and would've bumped it to $11 in January 2018.

Chicago, IL

