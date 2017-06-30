Several FEMA Centers in Missouri sche...

Several FEMA Centers in Missouri scheduled to close Saturday

Read more: KMIZ

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Linn in Osage County, St. Robert in Pulaski County and Ellington in Reynolds County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that although the centers there will close, survivors of the 2017 flooding and severe storms will still be able to get help by phone.

