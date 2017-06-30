Several FEMA Centers in Missouri scheduled to close Saturday
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Linn in Osage County, St. Robert in Pulaski County and Ellington in Reynolds County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that although the centers there will close, survivors of the 2017 flooding and severe storms will still be able to get help by phone.
