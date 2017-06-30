Rock Island Trail, a spur of the Katy Trail, needs public support -
The bridge over the Gasconade River near Freeburg spans 1,776 feet and will be a highlighted future section of the Rock Island Trail. The Rock Island Trail will also feature several tunnels along its path.
