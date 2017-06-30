Next 25 Articles

Did anyone else notice what happened last week in Washington in just two days? In case you missed it, the following took place in a mere 48 hoursa First, the US House of Representatives passed a bill, H.R.1215, also known as the "Protecting Access to Care Act". The bill caps medical malpractice lawsuits by restricting plaintiff non-economic damages to $250,000.

