Missourians To See Income Tax Cut Nex...

Missourians To See Income Tax Cut Next Year

59 min ago

Missouri taxes will be cut in 2018 as a result of legislation State Treasurer Eric Schmitt championed as a state senator in 2014. Missouri's highest income tax rate will fall from 6 percent to 5.9 percent for 2018 tax filings following tremendous state revenue growth.

Chicago, IL

