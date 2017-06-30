Missouri lands commitment from 3-star 2018 wide receiver Danny Gray
Mizzou got good news on the 4th of July, as class of 2018 wide receiver Danny Gray announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. Gray, an attendee of James Madison High School in Dallas, Texas, is the fourth commit for Mizzou's 2018 class.
