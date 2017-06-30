Missouri Homeowners, Renters and Businesses Have Four Weeks to Register for Disaster Assistance
Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 have four weeks left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance. Jefferson City, MO - infoZine - Aug. 1, 2017 is the deadline to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration .
