Missouri gets over $66 million for recovery from storms

18 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Less than five weeks ago, the state of Missouri received a major disaster declaration for the flooding and severe storms. The declaration was approved on June 2. Since then, over $10.2 million in FEMA grants to flooding survivors, $9.1 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans and $47 million in National Flood Insurance Program to policyholders has been provided.

Chicago, IL

