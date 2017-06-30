Minor injuries reported in medicala R...

Minor injuries reported in medicala Read Story KSDK Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Five occupants on board a medical helicopter are being treated for minor injuries after their chopper crashed near County Road 234 in Perry County. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol say 4 crew members and on child were on the helicopter when it went down around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sevier Heights TV and Lottery Thu AndAllofUs 1
News Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16) Jun 25 binaries 41
Steven smith Jun 22 Nudes 4
Girl Jun 22 URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC