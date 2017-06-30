Minor injuries reported in medicala Read Story KSDK Staff
Five occupants on board a medical helicopter are being treated for minor injuries after their chopper crashed near County Road 234 in Perry County. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol say 4 crew members and on child were on the helicopter when it went down around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
