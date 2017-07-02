Meet Your Neighbor: Lindsey Bachman

Meet Lindsey, regional manager for the Alzheimer's Association Lindsey Bachman is the southwest regional manager for the Alzheimer's Association, New Mexico Chapter Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/07/02/meet-lindsey-regional-manager-alzheimers-association/437861001/ This week's Meet Your Neighbor is Lindsey Bachman, 30, the southwest regional manager for the New Mexico Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. She is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, Dominican Republic 2009-2011, where she worked in information technology and communications within the country's education sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.