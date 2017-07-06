Man Admits to Drug Dealing That Led to Missouri Slaying
A fourth person has admitted in federal court that he played a role in a southwestern Missouri methamphetamine-trafficking plot that led to the ambush killing of a drug dealer. Twenty-year-old Anthony Edward Donovan pleaded guilty Wednesday in his hometown of Springfield to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
