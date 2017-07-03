July 4th fireworks: Who will have the best weather for viewing colorful displays?

Thunderstorms may cause natural fireworks and delays to pyrotechnics in parts of the Plains and Southeast for Fourth of July celebrations in the evening. "Fireworks displays scheduled for Tuesday evening in the major cities of Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, will be at risk for thunderstorm activity," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.