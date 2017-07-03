July 4th fireworks: Who will have the best weather for viewing colorful displays?
Thunderstorms may cause natural fireworks and delays to pyrotechnics in parts of the Plains and Southeast for Fourth of July celebrations in the evening. "Fireworks displays scheduled for Tuesday evening in the major cities of Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, will be at risk for thunderstorm activity," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier Heights TV and Lottery
|Jun 29
|AndAllofUs
|1
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC