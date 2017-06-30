Her newborn kept getting sick because she was ingesting placenta, CDC says
Health officials have advised mothers about the potential dangers of taking capsules filled with dehydrated placenta after an Oregon infant's infection was tied to the practice. Doctors - scrambling to uncover the cause of the infant's respiratory distress - transferred the baby to the neonatal intensive care unit and began a series of tests, according to a report released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .
