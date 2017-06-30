Her newborn kept getting sick because...

Her newborn kept getting sick because she was ingesting placenta, CDC says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Health officials have advised mothers about the potential dangers of taking capsules filled with dehydrated placenta after an Oregon infant's infection was tied to the practice. Doctors - scrambling to uncover the cause of the infant's respiratory distress - transferred the baby to the neonatal intensive care unit and began a series of tests, according to a report released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sevier Heights TV and Lottery Jun 29 AndAllofUs 1
News Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16) Jun 25 binaries 41
Steven smith Jun 22 Nudes 4
Girl Jun 22 URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,117 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC