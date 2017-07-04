Frontier Women

Most histories of the Wild West focus on men - cowboys, gunfighters, sheriffs - glossing over the fact that a lot of the era's women were just as powerful, influential, and hell-raising as their male counterparts. CALAMITY JANE Claim to Fame: Soldier, caregiver, hell-raiser Her Story: Born Martha Jane Cannery in Missouri, she was one of the most famous American women of the 19th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.