Frontier Women
Most histories of the Wild West focus on men - cowboys, gunfighters, sheriffs - glossing over the fact that a lot of the era's women were just as powerful, influential, and hell-raising as their male counterparts. CALAMITY JANE Claim to Fame: Soldier, caregiver, hell-raiser Her Story: Born Martha Jane Cannery in Missouri, she was one of the most famous American women of the 19th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier Heights TV and Lottery
|Jun 29
|AndAllofUs
|1
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC