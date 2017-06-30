Climate change up close: a The South gets hammereda

Climate change up close: a The South ...

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Poor and Southern U.S. counties will get hit hardest by global warming, according to a first-of-its-kind detailed projection of potential climate change effects at the local level. The study, reported Thursday in the journal Science, calculates probable economic harms and benefits for the more than 3,100 counties in the United States under different possible scenarios for worldwide emissions of heat-trapping gases.

