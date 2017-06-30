City of St. Louis Employers May Roll Back Their Minimum Wage to $7.70, Effective August 28, 2017

On Friday, June 30, 2017, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced that he would take no action with respect to HB 1194, which had been passed by the Missouri General Assembly and delivered to him in May . Broadly speaking, HB 1194 was viewed as nullifying St. Louis's minimum wage ordinance which had set a minimum wage of $10.00 per hour .

