City of St. Louis Employers May Roll ...

City of St. Louis Employers May Roll Back Their Minimum Wage to $7.70, Effective August 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On Friday, June 30, 2017, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced that he would take no action with respect to HB 1194, which had been passed by the Missouri General Assembly and delivered to him in May . Broadly speaking, HB 1194 was viewed as nullifying St. Louis's minimum wage ordinance which had set a minimum wage of $10.00 per hour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sevier Heights TV and Lottery Jun 29 AndAllofUs 1
News Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16) Jun 25 binaries 41
Steven smith Jun 22 Nudes 4
Girl Jun 22 URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC