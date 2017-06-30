41 states refuse request for voter information
Forty-one states have defied the Trump administration's request for private voter information, according to a CNN inquiry to all 50 states. State leaders and voting boards across the country have responded to the letter with varying degrees of cooperation -- from altogether rejecting the request to expressing eagerness to supply information that is public.
