4 weeks left for flood survivors to register for disaster assistance

About one month, that's the amount of time left for Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by flooding and severe storms have left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance . Disaster survivors that were affected by flooding and storms between April 28 and May 11 can use the next four weeks to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency August 1 is the deadline.

