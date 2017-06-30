4 weeks left for flood survivors to register for disaster assistance
About one month, that's the amount of time left for Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by flooding and severe storms have left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance . Disaster survivors that were affected by flooding and storms between April 28 and May 11 can use the next four weeks to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency August 1 is the deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier Heights TV and Lottery
|Jun 29
|AndAllofUs
|1
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC