2 men indicted in alleged $7M Missouri drug trafficking plot
Two men are accused in a federal indictment of playing leading roles in what prosecutors say was a $7 million conspiracy to traffic marijuana in six Missouri counties. Grand jurors in Missouri's Jefferson City returned the indictment Wednesday against 35-year-old Zachary Nutt of Los Angeles, California, and Sedalia, and 34-year-old Nicholas Glaholt of Independence.
