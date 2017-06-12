Youth exhibitors prepare for Missouri Cattlemena s Junior Livestock Show -
Colton Grass, 12, of Bonne Terre, works hard as he bathes Dublin, his Charolais, Friday afternoon in preparation for the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Junior Livestock Show hosted Friday and Saturday on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. More than 200 participants from across the state were expected at the event.
