Woman claims new Missouri prison policy puts female workers at risk

A new lawsuit against the state's Department of Corrections claims a new policy puts female corrections officers at risk of harm. The suit, filed by Savana Atkisson, claims a DOC policy introduced in February requires female guards to announce their gender when they enter a housing unit in the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

