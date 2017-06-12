WGU Missouri to recognize more than 450 graduates at spring 2017 commencement

ST. LOUIS WGU Missouri will celebrate its fourth commencement on Saturday, June 24, recognizing 453 graduates and reinforcing the increasingly significant role the growing, nonprofit, fully online university is playing in adding more graduates to Missouri's workforce. The ceremony will be held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center in St. Louis, beginning at 9:45 a.m. New York Times best-selling author Bill Donius will deliver the commencement address to the 140 graduates set to participate in the ceremony and the roughly 800 family members and friends who will travel from throughout the state to show their support.

