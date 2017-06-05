Violinist: United wouldn't let her board with instrument
United Airlines says it wants to contact a musician who says she was barred by a United supervisor from boarding a plane with her violin, leading to a scuffle that caused her to miss her flight and she thinks may have injured her hand. Yennifer Correia and her attorney say the scuffle happened Sunday in Houston as the Memphis musician was preparing to fly to Missouri for a symphony rehearsal.
