Veterans' hospital staff focus on proactive care in Missouri
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that instead of only treating patients who complain of illness or injury, the Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital's recently constructed Patient Education Center seeks to teach people how to improve their health in the hopes of reducing the number of future hospital visits. Program manager April Leverett says that each veteran in the weekly course develops a plan suited to their goals and ability.
