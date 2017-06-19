Veterans' hospital staff focus on pro...

Veterans' hospital staff focus on proactive care in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that instead of only treating patients who complain of illness or injury, the Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital's recently constructed Patient Education Center seeks to teach people how to improve their health in the hopes of reducing the number of future hospital visits. Program manager April Leverett says that each veteran in the weekly course develops a plan suited to their goals and ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC