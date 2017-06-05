University of Missouri to close Washington lobbying office
The University of Missouri plans to close its Washington-based lobbying office by the end of the summer, costing two staff members their jobs. University spokesman Christian Basi says the university also plans changes to its Jefferson City lobbying office.
