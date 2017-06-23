University of Missouri revokes Cosby'...

University of Missouri revokes Cosby's honorary degree

The University of Missouri's Board of Curators has voted unanimously to revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby . University system President Mun Choi recommended that the board strip the comedian of a doctorate in humane letters he received in 1999.

