University of Missouri officials high...

University of Missouri officials highlight workforce development, economy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

University system president Mun Choi spoke to members of Regional Economic Development, Inc.Wednesday afternoon and laid out plans to promote the University of Missouri as an economic development tool for the region. "We want to take opportunities to partner with leading industries and entrepreneurs and small businesses through organizations like REDI to provide value through that partnership opportunity to have joint research, internships or even apply for joint grants to the federal government," said Choi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC