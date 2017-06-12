University of Missouri officials highlight workforce development, economy
University system president Mun Choi spoke to members of Regional Economic Development, Inc.Wednesday afternoon and laid out plans to promote the University of Missouri as an economic development tool for the region. "We want to take opportunities to partner with leading industries and entrepreneurs and small businesses through organizations like REDI to provide value through that partnership opportunity to have joint research, internships or even apply for joint grants to the federal government," said Choi.
