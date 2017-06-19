University of Missouri might revoke C...

University of Missouri might revoke Cosby's honorary degree

14 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi wants the university to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby nearly 20 years ago. The system's Board of Curators will vote Friday on Choi's recommendation.

