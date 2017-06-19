Trustees OK funds for EMS heart monitor
Fire Chief Todd Baird said the unit, a Physio Control 15, is already in service and provides real-time heart monitoring from the ambulance to the hospital, adding most trips are to the St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Care Center. "is the new standard in emergency care for advanced life support teams who want the most clinically innovative, operationally effective device available today."
