Traffic deaths down in Missouri for 2017
So far this year, 340 people have been killed in traffic crashes on Missouri roadways, down 6 percent compared to the same time last year. "It's the trend we want to have, but we still need to be vigilant," said Bill Whitfield, highway safety director with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
