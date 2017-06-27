Total damage from April floods estimated to cost at least $20 million statewide

Three bridges in southeast Missouri are still closed and considered a total loss as of Wednesday, because of storm damage from the heavy rain and floods in April, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. As of Wednesday, MoDOT crews are in the process of reviewing flood damage in 404 locations: six in the northeast district, 48 in central district, 24 in St. Louis district, 119 in southwest district and 207 in the southeast district.

