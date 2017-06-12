This Lawmaker Argued Against Abortion...

This Lawmaker Argued Against Abortion by Beheading a Live Chicken

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Self.com

This week in women's health care: a Medicaid-for-all proposal in Nevada, potential abortion restrictions in Missouri, and more. Welcome to This Week in Women's Health Care-the round-up for women who care about what's going on in Washington and around the country and how it affects their rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Conservative? 13 hr West Plains Native 1
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC