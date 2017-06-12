This GOP senator owes his election to Trump. Now hea s investigating Russia ties.
Sen. Roy Blunt, re-elected last year with a crucial boost from Donald Trump, now finds himself with a politically awkward assignment: A very public role in the investigation of possible collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign. The Missouri Republican, who so far has voted with the president 100 percent of the time, is one of eight Republicans on the intensely watched Senate Intelligence Committee.
