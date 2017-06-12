This GOP senator owes his election to...

This GOP senator owes his election to Trump. Now hea s investigating Russia ties.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Sen. Roy Blunt, re-elected last year with a crucial boost from Donald Trump, now finds himself with a politically awkward assignment: A very public role in the investigation of possible collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign. The Missouri Republican, who so far has voted with the president 100 percent of the time, is one of eight Republicans on the intensely watched Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC