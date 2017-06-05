There could be a tidal wave of terrible news coming for...

Anthem, one of the country's big five public health insurers, announced that it is pulling out of Ohio's Affordable Care Act individual insurance marketplace for the 2018 plan year on Tuesday. The move will leave between 18 and 20 counties in the state with no ACA, also known as Obamacare, insurer for 2018 depending on other insurers' plans.

